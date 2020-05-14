Brittany Aldean

“I really do find myself being kind of like a big sister, which is actually really fun,” the former cheerleader told Us exclusively in May 2020 of Jason Aldean‘s daughters, Keeley and Kendyl. “I do love the fact that they’re a little bit older because it’s so fun. I really am starting to relate to them, especially the older one. She’s going through things now that I can really relate to.”

She added, “Sometimes it’s a thankless position, but I’m very, very fortunate in the fact that the girls are awesome. They love me, I love them. We get along very well. I’m really thankful that they’re the ones that I’m in this position with.”