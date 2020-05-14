Pics

Celebrity Stepparents: Jada Pinkett Smith, LeAnn Rimes, Kurt Russell and More

By
Stepmom Brittany Aldean Feels Like ‘Big Sister’ to Jason Aldean’s Daughters
Jason Aldean and Brittany Kerr attend the 54th Annual ACM Awards in Las Vegas on April 7, 2019. Jason Merritt/Radarpics/Shutterstock
32
1 / 32

Brittany Aldean

“I really do find myself being kind of like a big sister, which is actually really fun,” the former cheerleader told Us exclusively in May 2020 of Jason Aldean‘s daughters, Keeley and Kendyl. “I do love the fact that they’re a little bit older because it’s so fun. I really am starting to relate to them, especially the older one. She’s going through things now that I can really relate to.”

She added, “Sometimes it’s a thankless position, but I’m very, very fortunate in the fact that the girls are awesome. They love me, I love them. We get along very well. I’m really thankful that they’re the ones that I’m in this position with.”

Back to top