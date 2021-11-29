Candice King

The Vampire Diaries alum, who married Joe King in 2014, reflected on how the holiday season has changed since she became a stepparent.

“When a family changes through separation, divorce, or death, the predictability of holiday traditions is suddenly gone. The truth is, I was terrified that our new family was too new. I was scared to step on the toes of lost traditions and had no idea how to craft our own,” she wrote for She Knows in December 2021. “As the kids got older, and we all grew closer, I learned that the best gift for any blended family is time. It takes a while to discover new traditions and for new traditions to find you.”