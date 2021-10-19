David Harbour

Playing Jim Hopper on Stranger Things made the actor “realize how thin [his] existence was without a family,” he said during a July 2021 “That Scene With Dan Patrick” podcast episode, nearly one year after marrying Lily Allen. “The fact that this guy was maturing into a father, it’s sort of something my subconscious was crying out to do. I think there was something in Hopper that had a deep need in family. And there was something in me that had it too that I wasn’t aware of. [This] role allowed me to do that in my real life [with Allen’s kids, Ethel and Marnie].”