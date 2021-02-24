Heather Rae Young

The “future stepmama” loves being a “bonus mom” to Tarek El Moussa‘s two kids, she wrote via Instagram in August 2020. “Watching them grow up in front of my eyes. So loving and so curious about life.”

In February 2021, Young exclusively told Us that while she was “thrown into” stepparenting, she was doing a “pretty rock star job” raising Taylor and Brayden. “We’re just such a tight family now, and it’s so special to watch them grow,” the Netflix personality explained. “I’ve never seen children grow up in front of my eyes.”