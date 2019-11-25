Jenny McCarthy and Donnie Wahlberg

The couple gushed to Us exclusively about their great relationships with their stepkids in November 2019. “My son is super intellectual and very reserved,” the singer explained at the time. “So he’s not the, ‘Hey, dad. Let’s go out and play,’ or, ‘I love you, dad’ … type. But he can carry on a great conversation. Where Jenny’s son is super affectionate, will tell you exactly how he feels. He’s not reserved, but he’s not the intellectual type. So we’ve come into each other’s lives and connected with [each other’s kids] in ways that we haven’t connected with our own.”