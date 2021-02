Kamala Harris

The senator calls her husband Douglas Emhoff‘s son and daughter her kids, and they call her “Momala,” Harris told CNN in September 2020. “One of the keys to my relationship with Cole and Ella is their mom. We are friends. We have a very modern family. … It happened naturally. The thing about blended families — if everyone approaches it in the way that there’s plenty of love to share, then it works.”