Top 5

Stories

Family Time

Celebrity Stepparents: Jada Pinkett Smith, LeAnn Rimes, Kurt Russell and More

By
Bachelorette JJ Lane Claps Back Claim That He Is Not Daughter Gemma Full Time Caretaker
Kayla, JJ and Gemma Lane Courtesy JJ Lane/Instagram
38
1 / 38
podcast
Supplement_10.12.21_600x338

Kayla Hughes

JJ Lane’s wife clapped back at an Instagram troll claiming she and the Bachelorette alum weren’t “full-time” parents to his daughter, Gemma, in December 2021, writing, “I 1000 percent disagree. We make sure she is a part of our family as if she was with us full-time. I love her as if she’s my daughter because that’s the right thing to do in my eyes. I will never replace her mom, and I think her mom is a great parent. Doesn’t change the fact that she is our daughter whether she is at her mom’s or under our roof and will always be our daughter full-time.”

Back to top