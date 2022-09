Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker

The Kardashians star and Blink-182 drummer both became stepparents to each other’s children when they tied the knot in May 2022 in their second — but first legally-binding — ceremony. The Poosh founder shares sons Mason and Reign and daughter Penelope with ex Scott Disick, while Barker is dad of Alabama and Landon with ex Shanna Moakler. He is also stepdad of Atiana De La Hoya, whom Moakler shares with ex Oscar De La Hoya.