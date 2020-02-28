Pics Celebrity Stepparents: Jada Pinkett Smith, LeAnn Rimes, Kurt Russell and More By Dan Clarendon February 28, 2020 Jason Merritt/Getty Images 28 14 / 28 Matt Damon The Jason Bourne actor is the stepfather of Alexia Barroso, the daughter of his wife, Luciana Barroso. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News ‘Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist’ Is Now Streaming: Watch Episode 2 How to Nail Intermittent Fasting Just Like Jennifer Aniston La Adelita Tequila: The Hottest New Drink in Aspen More News