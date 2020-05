Matthew Koma

The singer gushed over his stepson while wishing Luca a happy birthday in March 2020. “I couldn’t be more proud + honored to watch him become the little man, son, brother and role model he is,” Koma wrote of his wife Hilary Duff’s eldest via Instagram at the time. “Some of the perspective this kid brings into our world is actually mind blowing. We have each other’s backs so hard and I’ve learned more from him than he’ll ever realize.”