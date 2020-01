Meghan King Edmonds

Following her split from Jim Edmonds in October 2019, the Real Housewives of Orange County alum was no longer interested in dating men with children. “I love kids and I loved being a stepmom, but it’s a lot of baggage,” she explained on a January 2020 episode of “The Viall Files.” “I hate to call kids baggage, but kids are a lifelong commitment and you didn’t have any input into creating this child and it’s hard. I’ve been a stepmom it’s difficult. … It’s hard.”