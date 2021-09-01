Teddi Mellencamp

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum exclusively opened up to Us Weekly about communicating with her stepdaughter, Isabella, in August 2021. “They don’t want to share everything with you, but if you’re playing a volleyball game or if you’re playing chess or if you’re even going on a hike, it opens up those conversations and it makes it more natural,” the former Bravo personality said. “Especially as they get into the teenage years and as they get older and … really wanting to be separate, we try to do things as a family.”