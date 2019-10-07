Tori Spelling

“I’ve known this guy since he was almost 7,” the BH90210 star captioned an October 2019 Instagram post of her with Dean McDermott and Mary Jo Eustace‘s son, Jack. “When we met, we bonded over dogs, his rabbit DIY school project, tag, hide and seek and video games. He called me Teri. And I didn’t correct him bc I loved that he had his own perception of me. … I then remember the years as I watched this young boy grow to be a preteen and a teen and try to figure out his role in our blended family. Then came years of awkwardness. He was quiet. I was quiet. It was new to me and I never wanted to push my role in his life. I’ve loved him since he was that little boy that called me Teri and played Polly Pockets with me. And, then he came out. I was so proud of his confidence. He was who he was and he was proud of it.”

Spelling went on to write, “Then we bonded again. We found each other on a new level with a whole new respect for each other.”