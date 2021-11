Adele

The Grammy winner’s son, Angelo, is starting to understand her fame “a little bit, but not really,” she said during a CBS tell-all in November 2021, explaining, “The other day, he watched the ‘Easy on Me’ video countdown to when it premiered. I didn’t watch that. He was like, ‘There were, like, 150,000 people waiting! And you got all of these likes!’ And he read all the comments and he was like, ‘People really like you.’”