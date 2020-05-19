Eva Amurri and Kyle Martino

The former couple have been quarantining together with their three kids, the Undateable alum revealed during an April Instagram Live video. “It’s been really interesting,” Amurri, who shares daughter Marlowe, son Major and newborn son Mateo with Martino, said at the time. “He actually said in an [Instagram] Live for work that we sort of jammed a year of therapy into a few weeks of self-isolation because we had to really get on the same page. So many times we’ve come up against conflicts and had to work through them.”