Kids Dolly Parton, Jennifer Garner and More Celebrities Who Can Read to Your Kids Amid Quarantine By Riley Cardoza May 29, 2020 Rob Latour/Shutterstock 6 2 / 6 Josh Gad The Avenue 5 star has practice reading to two kids of his own — Ava, 9, and Isabella, 6. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News These Flattering, Fan-Favorite Shorts Won’t Chafe — Or Ride Up! These Reusable Face Masks Are Designed for Profound Protection These Adorable Tory Burch Flip Flops Are on Sale Right Now — Just $39 More News