Melissa Fumero

“I am so astonished and in complete awe of your bravery,” the Brooklyn Nine-Nine star, 38, commented on Teigen’s upload. “You just made so many women feel seen by sharing this intimate grief. I hope the outpouring of love you receive helps you and your family heal. Thank you for being so strong and so open. Sending you and your family so much love and light in this extraordinarily difficult time. May you always feel Jack’s love surrounding you.”