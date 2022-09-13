Jodie Whittaker

The Doctor Who alum showed her bump in a Cimone dress at the February 2022 Brit Awards. “The dress is all made from end of life materials and was created specifically to incorporate her pregnancy, while allowing Jodie to retain her sense of self,” designer Carli Pearson wrote via Instagram at the time. “We’ve worked with Jodie before and love the energy she brings to our pieces. For this occasion, we wanted to make something both structured and yet playful and this is the result!”