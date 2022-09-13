Cancel OK

Pregnancies

Celebrities Who Have Revealed Baby Bumps at Awards Shows

Jodie Whittaker Is Pregnant BRIT Awards
Jodie Whittaker attends the 42nd BRIT Awards at The O2 Arena on February 8, 2022 in London, England. David Fisher/Shutterstock
Jodie Whittaker

The Doctor Who alum showed her bump in a Cimone dress at the February 2022 Brit Awards. “The dress is all made from end of life materials and was created specifically to incorporate her pregnancy, while allowing Jodie to retain her sense of self,” designer Carli Pearson wrote via Instagram at the time. “We’ve worked with Jodie before and love the energy she brings to our pieces. For this occasion, we wanted to make something both structured and yet playful and this is the result!”

