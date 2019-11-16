Dads Channing Tatum Returns to Instagram to Share Photos From Las Vegas Trip With Daughter Everly By Erin Crabtree November 16, 2019 Courtesy of Channing Tatum/Instagram 5 6 / 5 One-on-One She must take after her parents! The Step Up star let loose with Everly for an impromptu dance session. Back to top More News ‘Royals Monthly’ Magazine Provides Insight Into Royal Families Around the World This Keto Detox Tea Is the Perfect Way to Reset Before the Holidays Heidi Klum Has Been Using This Under-$20 Moisturizer for Years More News