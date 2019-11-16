Dads

Channing Tatum Returns to Instagram to Share Photos From Las Vegas Trip With Daughter Everly

By
Channing Tatum Returns to Instagram to Share Photos From Las Vegas Trip With Daughter Everly
 Courtesy of Channing Tatum/Instagram
5
6 / 5

Quality Time

Everly sat in her dad’s lap while they took on Mario Kart: “Look how excited i am!!!! Mario cart boi!!!”

Back to top