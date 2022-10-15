February 2022

The Dog star described the challenges of being a single parent post-divorce, telling V Man, “I know that I liked to act and play make believe and magical things, but I just didn’t know if I was going to be able to meet [my daughter] on her level, especially now that I’m a single dad. I was doubly afraid. Was I going to be able to do any of the stuff that a mother should do? That a mother, as a woman, can relate to her as?”

To bond with Everly, Tatum vowed to “do whatever that is that she wanted to do,” no matter how silly.