July 2022

“I’ve never been more creative in any movie or any creative venture I’ve ever done than I have been with my daughter,” the Lost City star told Fatherly, teasing that Everly has a “contrarian” personality. “My experience was to go into her world and be there with her. If she likes dragons, I’ll go be a dragon. If she likes witches, I’ll become a warlock.”

Tatum acknowledged that he “grew up very, very different” from what his daughter has experienced so far. “I watched her go through some of these very pivotal, very seminal moments of a child — being self-conscious for the very first time, trying to navigate expectations for the first time. … Learning to be a parent is probably messier than being a kid,” he said.