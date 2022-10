June 2013

Shortly after becoming a dad, Tatum confessed that it was “very hard” to be away from his then-wife and newborn while doing press for White House Down. “I can tell you that being a new dad is pretty terrifying,” he told Us at the time. “I’m pretty sure that something about [protecting] the president [like in the movie] makes the stakes a little higher, but to me as a new father, nothing is more important or scary than protecting a daughter.”