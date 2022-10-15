March 2020

Tatum gave fans a glimpse of how he and Everly were keeping busy amid the COVID-19 lockdown, sharing footage from their outdoor adventures. “In this time of fear we choose [to] stay adventurous and full of love and life,” he wrote via his Instagram Story. “Things are so scary. So for us little challenges anywhere anyhow are tiny milestones to keep our mind and heart present and connected.”

In one clip of a hike, Everly quipped, “We are going to die,” before telling her dad, “If I die just know that I’ve always loved you.”