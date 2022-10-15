September 2018

The Hateful Eight actor exclusively told Us that Everly is one of his toughest critics. “Not only does she tell me that she doesn’t like my movies, she doesn’t even call them real movies,” he joked. “One of my movies will be on and I’m like, ‘Look! Daddy’s on the screen!’ And she’ll be like, ‘Ugh, Dad. Can we watch a real movie or something?'”

However, the little one was partial to his animated flick Smallfoot. “I was really wondering if she was gonna like it or not, ’cause she only likes movies with female heroes or fairies, princesses and things like that,” he explained. “I was hoping that [one] character would come through for me and keep her in the theater and it did! She loves Zendaya’s character.”