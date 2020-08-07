Moms

Charlize Theron’s Best Quotes About Motherhood, Raising 2 Kids: ‘I Just Love’ Them

By
Charlize Theron motherhood quotes
 People Picture/Compb/Shutterstock
12
10 / 12
Podcasts Promo
Mask - V2 - 7.30.20

April 2016

Theron gushed about how “in love” Jackson was with Emily Blunt, telling ExtraTV: “I didn’t even exist.”

Back to top