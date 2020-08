April 2018

“I knew that I would have to have my mom help me if I was going to do this as a single parent,” Theron told Elle. “To not acknowledge [Martiz], in coparenting my children would be a lie. … I would feel pretty alone if I didn’t have a partner in crime in all of this.” In the beginning, I wanted to do it all and didn’t reach out for as much help as I actually needed. I felt, ‘If I don’t do all of this, then maybe I am a bad parent.’ … I’ve learned to balance things out more.”