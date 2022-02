September 2018

“I definitely want to be a mom. I just don’t know about this dance world though. I don’t know if I want them involved in this,” Burke told Us. “It’s a lot of pressure, and they have to grow up way too fast. That’s what I did. I don’t want them to grow up fast, I want them to stay kids forever … they can be doctors, they can be lawyers, they’re not dancers. I can’t do it.”