A Recipe for Success

“As a dad, I think one of the hardest parts at the start of it all is to feel as involved as possible,” Payne told Us in May 2019. “One of my biggest tips I would say is cooking, because if you’re cooking and you’re looking after her and she’s looking after [your kid], then you’re looking after everybody. And you want to feel like that part of the unit … so cooking was always a really big thing for me at the start.”