COVID Health Decisions

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, Bear primarily resided with the Greatest Dancer mentor.

“[Lockdown] is the longest I haven’t seen [Bear] in his life,” Payne told Tings magazine in October 2020. “But we discussed from the start and for different reasons, me and Cheryl decided I should be away for a little bit, it’s not unusual for me to be in and out of his life.”

The One Direction: This Is Us star further noted via Instagram at the time that quarantine was “a difficult time for any parent.”