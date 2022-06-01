For the Better

In May 2022, the singer opened up about originally struggling with fatherhood in his early 20s. “To be honest with you, it ruined a relationship for me at that point but for all the right reasons. I was so excited for him to be born that I was actually worried [that] I wouldn’t love him enough,” Payne told Logan Paul on his “Impaulsive” podcast.

The former band member also praised his ex for their healthy coparenting relationship.

“She is the best mom in the world. I couldn’t ask for someone better,” he added. “I get to take my son to school one or two times a week and it’s the best thing. The relationship we have now as friends has only grown more. We broke up for a reason and now she gives me full autonomy of my life and to do what I do and I know [Bear’s] taken care of. He is all she cares about and I couldn’t ask for more. They live, like, three minutes from my house.”