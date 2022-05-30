Top 5

Cheryl Cole and Ex-Boyfriend Liam Payne’s Best Quotes About Coparenting Their Son Bear

Putting Her Foot Down With Bear

“I’m the strict one; Liam isn’t,” the “Call My Name” songstress told The Telegraph in April 2019. “I’ll be the one saying, ‘Just one square of chocolate,’ but Bear is so good. If I get cross with him he puts his little hands on my face and looks into my eyes to see if I’m deadly serious or a tiny bit cross, and it melts my heart.”

She continued: “[Liam is] much softer than me. But it is what it is, and I’m OK about it. When you have a baby, you are not consumed with just thinking about yourself. It’s your responsibility to keep things settled and happy, so you make the best of everything. And we have.”

