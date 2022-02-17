A ‘Toxic’ Experience

“People kinda did f–k with me a lot growing up. It was never to my face,” Chet claimed via a February 2022 YouTube video about his upbringing. “It was always behind my back in the forms of gossip and s–t talking. I was also extremely distrustful of people and defensive.”

He continued: “I didn’t have a strong male role model to tell me that. To tell me, ‘Bro, f–k these people. They are just jealous of you. You have all these things that they want so they are trying to f–king throw their shade at you so you can feel s–ty about yourself because they are jealous,’” he said. “I needed to hear that. I didn’t have anyone to tell me that. This is me now telling the younger version of myself what I needed to hear then.”

