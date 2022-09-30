August 2022

After becoming parents for the second and third times, respectively, Floyd and Wharton’s coparenting dynamic has shifted — but they ride the wave together.

“We check in and we adapt,” Floyd exclusively told Us in August about her relationship with the Real World alum, who welcomed his second daughter with Taylor Selfridge in June. “We truly have to rely on each other sometimes because there’s days where I’m like, ‘I can’t do this. Like, I’m, I’m wiped out. You gotta meet me somewhere and get Ry.’ And there’s days where he’s like, ‘Hey, I know it’s not my day.’ Or you know, we adapt to each other and we’re going through a lot right now. … We rely on each other.”