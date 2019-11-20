Toddlers Chicago West’s Baby Album: Pictures of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s 2nd Daughter By Riley Cardoza 6 hours ago Courtesy of Kim Kardashian/Instagram 30 30 / 30 Baby Brother “My heart,” Kardashian captioned a November 2019 Instagram upload. Back to top More News ‘Royals Monthly’ Magazine Provides Insight Into Royal Families Around the World This Keto Detox Tea Is the Perfect Way to Reset Before the Holidays Comfier Than Allbirds and Rothy’s? The Viral Sneakers Taking Over Instagram More News