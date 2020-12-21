Toddlers Chicago West’s Baby Album: Pictures of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s 2nd Daughter By Riley Cardoza December 21, 2020 Courtesy of Kim Kardashian/Instagram 75 75 / 75 Bubbles Chicago held a container of bath bombs in a candid picture with Psalm in December 2020. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News See Larsa Pippen’s Transformation Through the Years From Basketball Wife to Reality Star Under the Knife! ‘Teen Mom’ Stars Who’ve Had Plastic Surgery: Before and After Photos #Skourtney Forever! Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick’s Sweetest Photos Over the Years More News