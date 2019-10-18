Toddlers Chicago West’s Baby Album: Pictures of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s 2nd Daughter By Riley Cardoza October 18, 2019 Courtesy of Kim Kardashian/Instagram 24 25 / 24 Fashion Plate “You like your new shoes?” Kim asked Chicago as the little one tried out her Yeezys in October 2019. Back to top More News This Under-Eye Brightener Seriously Looks Like an Instagram Filter IRL Selling Fast! This Under-$15 Crossbody Purse With 3,000+ Reviews Is Going Viral on Amazon 77.9% of Users Sustained Weight Loss Over 9 Months Using This Program More News