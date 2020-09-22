Toddlers Chicago West’s Baby Album: Pictures of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s 2nd Daughter By Riley Cardoza September 22, 2020 Courtesy Kim Kardashian/Instagram 72 70 / 72 Feeling Formal “Princess Chi” smiled in a pink gown in September 2020. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Meghan Markle’s Famous Jeans Are (Finally) Back in Stock — for Now! Kylie Jenner Sleeps in This $10 Organic Oil to Keep Skin Soft and Glowing We Found a Cardigan Just Like J. Lo’s $995 Coach One for Under $30 Using StyleSnap More News