Toddlers Chicago West’s Baby Album: Pictures of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s 2nd Daughter By Riley Cardoza November 11, 2020 Courtesy of Kim Kardashian/Instagram 73 72 / 73 Fun With Frosting Chicago enjoyed a cupcake on her mom’s September 2020 Instagram Story. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Meghan Markle’s Famous Sunglasses Are Back in Stock — For Now Cyber Deals Are Here! Our 21 Top Picks From the Nordstrom Sale Up to 50% Off These ‘Marshmallow’ Jessica Simpson House Slippers Are So Plush More News