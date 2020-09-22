Toddlers Chicago West’s Baby Album: Pictures of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s 2nd Daughter By Riley Cardoza September 22, 2020 Courtesy of Kim Kardashian/Instagram 72 72 / 72 Fun With Frosting Chicago enjoyed a cupcake on her mom’s September 2020 Instagram Story. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Meghan Markle’s Famous Jeans Are (Finally) Back in Stock — for Now! Kylie Jenner Sleeps in This $10 Organic Oil to Keep Skin Soft and Glowing We Found a Cardigan Just Like J. Lo’s $995 Coach One for Under $30 Using StyleSnap More News