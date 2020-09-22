Toddlers

Chicago West’s Baby Album: Pictures of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s 2nd Daughter

By
Chicago Cupcake Kim Kardashian Instagram
 Courtesy of Kim Kardashian/Instagram
72
72 / 72
podcast
LTG_10.16.20

Fun With Frosting

Chicago enjoyed a cupcake on her mom’s September 2020 Instagram Story.

Back to top