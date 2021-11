Girl of My Dreams

“Everything about you has made everything about me better. And 17 years later I’m still learning from and loving on the most incredible woman in the world,” the No Pain, No Gaines author wrote via Instagram in May 2020 alongside a photo of the pair’s wedding 17 years prior. “After all these years Joanna Lea Stevens, you really are the girl of my dreams. Happy 17th sweet girl. I love you.”