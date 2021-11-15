Leaning on Each Other

“Chip and his family have always had this thing that Gaines never quit, so he’d say, ‘Jo, we’re not going to quit, we’re going to make it through this,’” Joanna said during a virtual discussion in July 2020 of the couple’s road to success, noting they “leaned on each other’s strength” during moments of weakness.

The Homebody author added: “One thing we’ve always told people is even with that mentality shift, there is a lot of power in that. When you decide I’m not quitting, there isn’t a plan B, we’re going to make it through that, that shift changes the momentum of things.”

Chip chimed in saying, “There doesn’t need to be a plan B. It’s sort of like the old history lesson about the sailor or the explorer that literally decided to burn their boat so that they understood there’s no plan B, but I really learned that firsthand.”