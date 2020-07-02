Constant Communication

Joanna revealed that communication is key for her relationship with her four children, and she keeps them in the loop about almost everything. “I explain that I have to work just like they have to go to school. I also let them know that what I’m doing at work that day — whether it’s filming the show or going into the office — and what time I’ll be home,” The Magnolia Story author wrote via Instagram in April 2017. “Taking a few seconds to let them in on this other huge part of my life has really helped them understand that Mom and Da have a big job to do.