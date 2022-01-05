Chip and Joanna Gaines’ Family Album Through the Years

A Momentous Day

Joanna reflected on the 18th anniversary of the original iteration of Magnolia Market with a throwback photo shared via Instagram. “I woke up this morning with butterflies in my stomach. A feeling that returns to me every October 15th—the day we opened Magnolia 18 years ago,” she wrote. “I can still hear the sound of the front door of that little shop opening, and the deep assurance that, despite how scared I was, I would never look back. Chip had pushed me to take a chance on something I believed in—so win or lose, I already knew I’d never be the same.”