Running Buddies

The Gaines family took part in their annual Silo District Marathon — including then-3-year-old Crew, who ran alongside dad Chip at the start of the race. “Today kicked off our 3rd Silo District Marathon—and our 1st without my friend @gigrunewald. Thousands of runners gathering in Waco today/tomorrow to support cancer research,” Chip wrote via Instagram, sharing photos from the day. “Me and the kids ran hard for you today, Gabe!”