The Magnolia Story

In 2016, Chip and Joanna published their first book, The Magnolia Story. In the memoir, the couple reflect on the major milestones that led to their success, including their first meeting, their wedding and their first house-flips in Waco, Texas. In this shot, the lovebirds stop by Barnes and Noble in NYC for "an impromptu book signing," Chip wrote on Instagram October 19.