July 2020

“I am preparing definitely by learning to do things in the kitchen because that’s something you need learn how to get very familiar with when you have little ones to cook for,” the Gift of Forgiveness author told E! News in July 2020. “I’ve been organizing a lot in our house because I feel like that’s, again ,something that everybody’s been doing in quarantine [amid the coronavirus pandemic], it’s just this desire to organize. I think that’s part of my nesting.”