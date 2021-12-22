Being Honest

After Stause and Oppenheim made their relationship Instagram official, the real estate agent discussed their “very open” line of communication when it came to the topic of children.

“I don’t know what we’re gonna do, but you know, it’s just one of those things that I’m very open with where I’m at in life and I think that’s the key,” she told Extra in November 2021. “I think that that’s why it works so well and our communication is very open and honest. There’s no conversation that we haven’t had at this point.”

She continued: “I think women, you know, we have a much bigger span for life than what was given to us before and yet you take advantage of that. Sometimes if you put your career first, you know, things do get a little delayed than they were before.”