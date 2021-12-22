Steps Toward the Future

Following her split from the This Is Us star, Stause revealed that she had “taken the steps” to freeze her eggs.

“I’m going to do everything I can to take that power in the situation,” the Dancing With the Stars alum told People in September 2020. “Hopefully, that will empower me going forward in the dating world so there’s not so much pressure.”

Stause added, “I definitely had a different idea for where I would be at this age and stage in my life. There’s a family aspect that I’m missing that I hope is still a possibility for me.”