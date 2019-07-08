Family Time

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend’s Summer 2019 Vacation Album With Luna and Miles: Pics

By
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend’s Summer Vacation Album With Luna and Miles On Yacht
 Courtesy of John Legend/Instagram
18
19 / 18

All Smiles

“My happy boy in Portofino,” the singer captioned a July 2019 pic of his son Miles.

Back to top